Low cost tracking for critical reusables and disposables, an important component to help identify and protect products

March 24, 2022

Whitepaper


A rapidly growing number of applications require a technique for easily implementing a small amount of memory for ID and tracking that addresses basic security requirements, meets small space constraints, minimizes connector pin count and provides an alternative to radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions.  Single-wire memory devices offer an answer, can be implemented in a variety of ways depending on the specific needs of the application, and are mature products backed by comprehensive developer support.

Read part 1 hereHow to Provide Secure Tracking and Validation in Attachable/Add-On Peripherals (Part 1)

 

