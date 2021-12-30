Infineon Announced a New Single-Channel Gate Driver Family

Infineon Technologies released the EiceDRIVER 1EDN71x6G HS 200V single-channel gate driver ICs family.

The family was created to improve performance of CoolGaN Schottky Gate (SG) HEMTs, but also be compatible with other GaN HEMTs and Silicon MOSFETs.

According to Infineon Technologies, the gate drivers aim at a wide range of applications including:

DC-DC converters

Motor drives

Telecom

Server

Robots

Drones

Power tools

Class D audio amplifiers

For a smaller power stage layout with fewer BOM components, the 1EDN71x6G variants include pull-up and pull-down driving strengths that enable waveform and switching speed optimization without the need for gate resistors.

The strongest/fastest driving variant (1EDN7116G) is designed for half-bridge configurations with significant paralleling while the weakest/slowest driving variant (1EDN7146G) can be employed for some dv/dt-limited applications.

The differing variants have different blanking time that is proportional to the minimum recommended dead-time, the minimum pulse width, and the propagation delay.

To reduce the risk of possible false triggering from ground bounce, the truly differential logic input (TDI) feature allows the 1EDN71x6G to address even high-side applications. All variants include an active Miller clamp to eliminate glitching in the gate driving loop.

To prevent overcharging of the bootstrap capacitor during dead-time, the 1EDN71x6G offers active bootstrap clamping that provides bootstrap supply voltage regulation while also protecting the high-side transistor’s gate without requiring an additional regulation circuit.

For more information, visit infineon.com

