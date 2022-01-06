GaN-based 500W Heatsinkless Audio Amplifier from Axign and GaN Systems

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

GaN Systems and Axign debuted a new GaN-based 500W Class-D audio amplifier, merging GaN Systems’ GaN power transistors and Axign’s Class-D controller.

Per the companies, the solution enables companies to create unique audio systems that are smaller, sleeker, more efficient, more powerful, and provide better audio quality than previous generations.

Both companies will be showcasing the demo board at CES. Under Axign’s theme of “Listening to the Sound of Innovation,” this solution signals the next leap in efficiency and sound quality performance as audio needs have evolved. This design is ideal for consumer and automotive audio applications, including active loudspeakers, television soundbars, audio entertainment solutions, and streaming audio amplifier solutions.

Key features of the 500W Class-D audio amplifier reference design:

Rated Output Power: 2x 250W in 4 Ohm BTL (optionally 1x 500W in 2 Ohm PBTL)

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz +/- 0.1dB, DC – 40kHz +/-3dB

High Dynamic Range: 109dB-A in BTL (optionally 118dB-A in PBTL)

Output Noise Voltage: 110uV A-weighted, 20kHz AES17 (optionally 41uV in PBTL)

Very low and flat THD: <0.01%, 20Hz – 20kHz

Damping factor: >4000

In addition to the key features, the solution is also hi-res audio compatible. Per the companies, the 500W Class-D audio amplifier reference design solves several technical challenges, especially heat generation in high-power audio amplifiers and efficiency. Designers will be able to:

Eliminate heatsinks.

Increase efficiency as GaN has lower switching and conduction losses and high-current capabilities.

Enhance sound quality (or reach a Class-A sound quality) with a post-filter feedback Class-D controller with full control over the loudspeaker.

GaN Systems will demonstrate the latest designs and products in power supply, wireless power, audio, and automotive solutions at Tech East, Renaissance Hospitality Suites (next to the Las Vegas Convention Center) at Suite 1232. Book online to reserve an appointment with GaN Systems.

For mroe information, visit: https://gan-systems.reportablenews.com/pr/500w-heatsinkless-audio-amplifier-from-axign-and-gan-systems-demonstrates-a-new-world-of-extraordinary-audio-performance

Read more of Embedded Computing Design’s CES 2022 coverage at https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following the @embedded_comp twitter handle.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera