E-PEAS Introduces Industry’s First Energy-Harvesting-Optimized Antenna

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

With the goal of providing a complete set of all the components required for RF energy harvesting, e-peas has added an antenna solution to its product portfolio. The antenna will complement the company’s series of energy-harvesting-dedicated power management ICs.

The e-peas energy harvesting antenna is 10 times smaller than a standard off-the-shelf component, providing more space for customers’ designs. It has been developed in conjunction with technology experts at Ignion and is suitable for a variety of industrial applications including building automation, smart metering, asset tracking, and other logistics applications.

The same antenna can be used for any band and for any device form factor with a proper matching network design. Through use of this antenna, it will be possible to harvest energy at all frequencies within the 0.4GHz to 10.6GHz range. Integrated alongside the AEM30940, AEM30330, or AEM30300 radio frequency ambient energy managers (AEMs) it can capture energy from a distance of up to 17 meters when using a 1W source and up to 31 meters when using a 3W source. The antenna is orientation independent, enabling energy capture from any direction.

The e-peas antenna will be added to the company’s evaluation kits, allowing engineers to experiment with all the key elements on an intuitive platform before ordering them in bundle pack with their AEMs. The antenna is fully optimized for pick-and-place manufacturing automation assembly, simplifying installation into all devices and keeping production cost down.

To learn more about the e-peas energy harvesting antenna, visit its booth at CES (#61225).

