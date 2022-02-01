Embedded Computing Design

Atmosic Launches Low-Power Bluetooth 5.3 SoC Product Family with Energy Harvesting Technology

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

February 01, 2022

News

Atmosic Launches Low-Power Bluetooth 5.3 SoC Product Family with Energy Harvesting Technology

Atmosic, a company specializing in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), unveiled the ATM33 Series Bluetooth® 5.3 family of high-performance system-on-chips (SoCs).

To reduce the need for costly battery replacement in connected products and the associated environmental toll, Atmosic has added the ATM33 series of products that supports long battery life and battery-free operations. The ATM33 SoCs provide best-in-class radio power performance with a 0.7mA receiver and a ground-breaking transmitter that can operate efficiently with output power from 0dBm to 10dBm. These solutions provide 3-5x longer battery life compared to the competition.

“We are enhancing the SoCs with ... embedded non-volatile memory, as well as the latest Bluetooth standard,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic.

The ATM33 integrates a power-optimized Arm® Cortex® M33F that can operate up to 64MHz and supports Arm TrustZone® for robust security. The new series has improved energy harvesting efficiency, a wider harvesting input range, a lower cold start voltage, Lithium-Ion battery support, and low-power voice processing. In addition, the Atmosic Sensor Hub supports CPU-less operations, allowing the SoCs to perform functions such as access memory and transmit beacons even while in deep sleep.

The ATM33 series is available in three packages: a 5x5 40-pin QFN, a 7x7 56-pin QFN, and a wafer level chip scale packaging (WLCSP) for ultra-compact applications.

For more information, visit Atmosic.

