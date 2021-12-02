Vishay Intertechnology Commercial IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers Ultra Low DCR for Multi-Phase Power Supplies

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of Vishay Vishay Intertechnology Commercial IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers Ultra Low DCR for Multi-Phase Power Supplies. Offered in the 2525 Case Size With a Slim 3 mm Profile, Device Features High Operating Temperature to +155 °C.

MALVERN, Pa. - Nov. 17, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new commercial IHSR high temperature inductor in the 7.4 mm by 6.6 mm by 3.0 mm 2525 case size. Designed for multi-phase, high current power supplies and filters, the Vishay Dale IHSR-2525CZ-51 offers a 50 % reduction in DCR over typical power inductors, excellent inductance stability over the entire operating temperature range, and soft saturation compared to ferrite solutions.

Based on Vishay's popular IHLP® technology, the inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 10 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature up to +155 °C, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in notebooks, desktops, and servers; POL converters; graphics cards; distributed power systems; and FPGAs.

The IHSR-2525CZ-51's low typical DCR of 0.38 mΩ and inductance of 0.056 µH allow for higher current density than competing technologies, while its 3 mm profile enables slimmer end products. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the IHSR-2525CZ-51 are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

For more information, please visit vishay.com.