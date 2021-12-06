TI Announces Smallest 24-bit Wideband Analog-to-Digital Converter

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Texas Instruments (TI) introduced the smallest 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that, according to the company, delivers signal-measurement precision at wider bandwidths than competing ADCs.

The ADS127L11, the newest product in TI’s portfolio of precision wideband ADCs, achieves precise data acquisition in a 50% smaller package, optimizing power consumption, resolution, and measurement bandwidth for a range of industrial systems.

Per the company, designers can use wideband mode to improve AC measurement resolution with 50% wider bandwidth, data rates as high as 400 kSPS, and a 30% higher signal-to-noise ratio than competing data converters while minimizing noise at high frequencies. In low-latency mode, the ADS12711 delivers 25% lower latency at up to 1,067 kSPS and 83.3% lower offset drift -- 50 nV/°C -- to help designers improve DC measurement resolution, data throughput, and response times in data acquisition and condition-monitoring applications.

The ADS127L11 eliminates the trade-off of battery-powered industrial equipment designers having to choose between an ADC’s size and measurement precision at higher frequencies. In a 3-mm-by-3-mm quad flat no-lead (WQFN) package, this single-channel device is 50% smaller than the closest competing ADCs. In addition to reducing design size, the new ADC is designed to increase system functionality by enabling designers to pack additional channels into a compact design.

The ADS127L11 consumes half the power of other ADCs, enabling designs such as portable electroencephalogram (EEG) machines and power-quality analyzers to better optimize power consumption against bandwidth requirements using the device’s power-scalable modes. Power consumption is as low as 3.3 mW with sampling rates as high as 50 kSPS, improving signal resolution and battery life.

The ADS127L11 is available for purchase on TI.com, and comes in a 20-pin, 3-mm-by-3-mm WQFN package or a 20-pin, 6.5-mm-by-4.4-mm thin shrink small-outline package (TSSOP).

Pricing starts at US$5.75 in 1,000-unit quantities. Evaluation modules are available on TI.com for US$149.00.

For more information, see www.ti.com/product/ADS127L11.