Texas Instruments Announces New Buck/Boost Converter with Industry’s Lowest IQ

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Texas Instruments (TI) introduced a new bidirectional buck/boost converter with an ultra-low quiescent current (IQ) of 60 nA – one-third the IQ of competing boost converters.

The TPS61094 buck/boost converter integrates a buck mode for supercapacitor charging while providing ultra-low IQ, enabling engineers to extend battery life by as much as 20% when compared to commonly used hybrid-layer capacitors (HLCs). Supercapacitor charging and discharging helps support peak loads and backup power for continuous operation in battery-powered industrial applications such as smart meters, smoke detectors and video doorbells, as well as medical applications.

The TPS61094 combines two benefits that previously were trade-offs, the design of using an integrated buck/boost converter and the extended battery life enabled by high output current and low IQ.

Per the company, the TPS61094’s combined low IQ of 60 nA and supercapacitor charging and discharging enable engineers to replace HLCs with supercapacitors for peak load support and to extend battery life as much as 20% in applications that must run on a single battery for 10 years or more. Similarly, the TPS61094 can provide backup power in applications that require safe power-down or last-gasp communication during a power outage.

In addition to extending battery life, the industry’s lowest-IQ buck/boost converter has a 2-A inductor current limit in boost operation. Therefore, the TPS61094 doubles the output current of competitive boost converters.

The additional output current enables the TPS61094 to support radio standards – such as narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), LTE-M, Wi-SUN, MIOTY, Bluetooth, and wireless M-Bus – over a wide input voltage range. As an example, the TPS61094 can support more than 250 mA of output current down to an input voltage of 0.7 V.

Typical industrial applications such as smart meters require several power components for backup power features or peak load support. Integrating a buck charger and a boost converter into a single IC removes the need for a discrete buck charger, inductor, and two external capacitors, which can reduce component count by 50% and free up board space.

Additionally, the integration of the buck charger and boost converter on the TPS61094 allows design engineers to control the handshake between all functions, delivering a more seamless transition between operating modes.

The TPS61094 is now available through TI and authorized distributors in a 2.0-mm-by-3.0-mm, 12-pin very very thin small outline no-lead (WSON) package and is priced at US$1.20 in 1,000-unit quantities. Full and custom quantity reels are available on TI.com and through other channels.

The TPS61094EVM-066 evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$99. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com.

For more information, visit: www.ti.com/tps61094-pr or TI.com.