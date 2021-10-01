Embedded Computing Design

Reduce BOM, Increase Efficiency Thanks to the Latest Power Components

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 01, 2021

Blog

Reduce BOM, Increase Efficiency Thanks to the Latest Power Components

Power Integrations, a major player in the power components space, recently unveiled a pair of products that can reduce BOM cost, simplify design, and increase efficiency.

First is the SCALE-iFlex single gate drivers for the company’s dual 100- by 140-mm IGBT modules. These compact drivers support modules up to 3.3 kV and are suited for light-rail, renewable energy generation, and other high-reliability applications that demand compact, rugged driver solutions.

The gate-drivers are designed with Power Integrations’ SCALE-2 ASIC technology which reduces component count compared to competitive products. In addition, advanced active clamping (AAC) over-voltage protection during normal operation, an improvement over simple soft shut down, adds extra protection in case of short-circuit during turn-on. Devices are conformally coated and feature reinforced isolation. Isolated housings ensure isolation between modules when they are mounted side-by-side. The parts are pre-qualified according to railway standards IEC 61373 Class 1B (shock & vibration), IEC 61000-4-x (EMC tests), and IEC 60068-2-x (serial environmental tests). Burn-in is optionally available.

The second product is the InnoSwitch3-PD family, a highly integrated solution for USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery (PD), and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) adapters. This compact InSOP-24D-packaged IC includes a USB-C and PD controller, a high-voltage PowiGaN switch, a multi-mode quasi-resonant flyback controller, secondary-side sensing, FluxLink isolated digital feedback, and a synchronous-rectification driver.

Aimed at designers seeking maximum charger power density, the InnoSwitch3 family simplifies the development and manufacturing of compact, energy-efficient USB PD power supplies for smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and other devices that benefit from fast charging. The devices reduce the BOM count to half that of conventional designs, reducing design time and simplifying high-volume manufacture for slim, ultra-compact chargers.

Featuring no-load power consumption as low as 14 mW, power supply designs using InnoSwitch3-PD ICs meet all global energy-efficiency regulations. The high efficiency of these devices ensures low heat dissipation, eliminating the need for bulky heatsinks. Power Integrations’ FluxLink high-speed communications feedback link ensures fast, accurate secondary-side regulation. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are also fully protected, with input voltage monitoring, accurate brown-in/brown-out and overvoltage protection, and output over- and under-voltage fault detection with independently configurable fault responses.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Power Integrations

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power
Reduce BOM, Increase Efficiency Thanks to the Latest Power Components

October 1, 2021

MORE
Consumer
Implementing Improved Security and Connectivity for the Smart Home

September 27, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
Superior Sensor Technology Announces First Dual, Multi-Range Pressure Sensor for Sleep Apnea Devices

September 28, 2021

MORE
IoT
Ridecell Joins BlackBerry IVY Ecosystem, Bringing AI-Powered Fleet Automation & NEMO ADAS Data Platform

September 29, 2021

MORE