Nexperia Expands its Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Offering With New Family of High-Performance Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Nexperia announced its entry into the high-power Silicon Carbide (SiC) diodes market with the introduction of 650 V, 10 A SiC Schottky diodes.

This is a strategic move for Nexperia, a supplier of efficient power Gallium Nitride (GaN) FETs, to expand its high-voltage wide bandgap semiconductor device offering.

Nexperia’s first SiC Schottky diode is an industrial-grade device with 650 V repetitive peak reverse voltage (VRRM) and 10 A continuous forward current (IF), designed to combine ultra-high performance and high efficiency with low energy loss in power conversion applications. Providing the added benefit of a high-voltage compliant real 2-pin (R2P) package with higher creepage distance, it is available in a choice of surface mount (DPAK R2P and D2PAK R2P) or through-hole (TO-220-2, TO-247-2) devices.

Engineering samples are available on request with a full product release planned for the second quarter of 2022. Nexperia plans to increase its portfolio of SiC diodes, which will lead to a total of 72 products operating at voltage levels of 650 V and 1200 V and with currents in the range of 6-20 A.

Nexperia’s SiC Schottky diodes initially target industrial and consumer applications including:

Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS)

AC-DC and DC-DC converters

Battery charging infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Photovoltaic inverters

Nexperia also plans to release automotive-grade devices for use in vehicle electrification applications such as:

On-board Chargers (OBC)

Inverters

High-voltage DC-DC converter

The PSC1065H (-J/-K/-L) is the first in a portfolio of SiC Schottky diodes that Nexperia is developing to address the automotive and industrial markets.

For more information, visit: www.nexperia.com/sic_diodes

Featured Companies Nexperia