Embedded Computing Design

Nanopower Primary Cell State-of-Health Monitor with Precision Coulomb Counter Released by Analog Devices

By Chad Cox

September 21, 2021

News

Image Courtesy of Analogy Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. revealed the LTC3337. The LTC3337 is a nanopower primary (non-rechargeable) cell State-of-Health (SoH) monitor with precision coulomb counter, aimed to be placed in conjuction with a primary battery with minimal associated series voltage drop. 

The precision coulomb counter calculates all accrued battery discharges and stores the information in an internal register accessible via an I2C interface. Quiescent current consumption is only 100nA, increasing battery run time.
  
According to Analog Devices, Inc., the key features of the LTC3337 are:
•    Battery Input Voltage Range: 1.8V to 5.5V
•    100nA Quiescent Current
•    8 Primary Battery Peak Input Current Limits:
o    5mA/10mA/15mA/20mA/25mA/50mA/75mA/100mA
•    SoH Monitor for Primary Battery
o    Integrated Coulomb Counter (Q) Additional Monitors for Battery Voltage (V), Battery Impedance (Z), and Temperature (T)

For more information on this product, visit analog.com.
 

