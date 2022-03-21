Microchip Unveils Industry-Leading 3.3 kV Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Microchip Technology announced the expansion of its SiC portfolio with the release of the industry’s lowest on-resistance [RDS(on)] 3.3 kV SiC MOSFETs and highest current-rated SiC SBDs available in the market.

With the expansion of Microchip’s SiC portfolio, designers are equipped with the tools to develop smaller, lighter, and efficient solutions for electrified transportation, renewable energy, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Microchip’s 3.3 kV MOSFETs and SBDs join the company’s comprehensive portfolio of SiC solutions that include 700V, 1200V and 1700V die, discretes, modules and digital gate drivers.

Microchip’s 3.3 kV SiC power devices include MOSFETs with the industry’s lowest RDS(on) of 25 mOhm and SBDs with the industry’s highest current rating of 90 amps. Both MOSFETs and SBDs are available in die or package form. These new levels of performance enable designers to simplify their design, create higher-power systems, and use fewer paralleled components.

Customers can combine Microchip SiC products with the company’s other devices including 8-, 16-, and 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), power management devices, analog sensors, touch and gesture controllers, and wireless connectivity solutions to create complete system solutions at a lower overall system cost.

The expanded SiC portfolio is supported by a range of SiC SPICE models compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB Mindi analog simulator modules and driver board reference designs. The Intelligent Configuration Tool (ICT) enables designers to model efficient SiC gate driver settings for Microchip’s AgileSwitch family of configurable digital gate drivers.

These 3.3 kV SiC die and discrete devices are available for order in a variety of package options. The company’s SiC products are available in production volumes. For pricing and other information, visit the company’s purchasing portal (MOSFET, SBD) or www.microchip.com.