Magnachip Introduces New Gen LV MOSFET for Battery Protection Circuit Modules in Smartphones

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

As demand for high-end 5G and LTE smartphones increases, extended battery life and strengthened protection features for batteries are becoming important. 5G phones need long-lasting batteries with high endurance to process the large amount of data for fast download and upload.

Magnachip developed the new generation Low-Voltage MOSFETs with advanced overvoltage and overcurrent protection features to extend battery life and reduce overheating issues. Magnachip began mass production of this new 6.5th generation (6.5G) product last month and it is being used in a 2022 flagship model from a large smartphone manufacturer.

The Rss(on) of this product is 20% lower than the previous version with the same chip size to reduce current loss and improve heat dissipation. This lower Rss(on) controls a high power density above 25W to prevent a battery from overheating and protect the PCM while the battery is being fast-charged. Also, PCM functionality has been greatly enhanced by an upgraded Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection diode. This diode mitigates a maximum of 2kV, based on the human-body model, of ESD to strengthen circuit protection and prevent damage to other smartphone components.

Along with this powerful battery protection, the size of chip was significantly reduced to better meet the requirements of new smartphone models.

According to Omdia, a market research firm, the global smartphone market will grow 6.3%, with more than 1.4 billion units sold in 2022. The wireless earphone market is also rapidly growing, which will further drive up the demand for LV MOSFETs.

For more information, visit Magnachip.