InnovationLab’s Battery Management Solution, BaMoS, Uses Printed Sensors to Capture Cell-Level Data and Extend EV Range

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

January 31, 2022

News

InnovationLab announced BaMoS, a battery monitoring solution for automotive applications. BaMoS uses ultra-thin printed pressure and temperature sensors to capture detailed battery data down to the individual cell level, which can be used to extend battery lifetime by up to 40%.

Data from inside a battery system is usually not easily accessible. With BaMoS, InnovationLab now provides a system that captures detailed, cell-level pressure and temperature data, obtained from ultra-thin printed sensor foils which can be placed between individual battery cells. As battery cells expand and contract during the charge-discharge cycle, a pressure-sensitive foil can monitor this ‘breathing’, to measure the state of charge, detect any irregular behavior, and prevent overcharging.

This cell-level information delivers valuable insights into state of health and performance, helping R&D teams to improve their battery designs and battery monitoring solutions – including extending range for electric vehicles. The data is spatially and temporally resolved to provide an accurate picture of battery behavior.

InnovationLab offers a complete battery monitoring solution, including the sensor foils, electronics to gather and process the captured data, and software for live visualization, storage, and analysis of the data. Both the pressure and temperature sensors can be customized in terms of size, resolution, and substrate material to meet the particular needs of a customer.

For more information, visit: https://www.innovationlab.de

