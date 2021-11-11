Emerson Launches Stand-Alone Power Supply with L-Code Connections for Higher Current Output

To better serve the power requirements of global automotive manufacturers, Emerson has expanded its SolaHD™ SCP-X power supply line with a new higher output model supplying 10-Amp, 24 Vdc output capacity.

A compact, standalone power solution, the new IP67 SCP-X High Output power supply has "L-Code" connections that enable the use of 5-pin L-Code M12 cables specifically designed for transmitting higher currents, especially in confined spaces. This unique connector design also ensures that plant employees don't accidentally connect a load that requires a class 2 power source to a higher rated power supply, which would create a potential safety hazard.

According to Mike Johnson, Vice President of Product Marketing for SolaHD, by leveraging L-Code connectors in the new power supply, Emerson is helping accelerate the adoption of L-Code cabling in automotive manufacturing and factory automation: "L-code cables are at a tipping point because of an influx of higher power applications where distributed and remote field power is needed for machine controls. Some of our competitors have responded, but limitations on the standard connectors and cables they use have kept output to approximately eight amps. Our customers wanted L-coded cables for their higher output capacity, as well as for the smaller M12 footprint ideal for vision systems, relays, conveyors, actuators, valves, and devices such as industrial computers and touchscreens."

The IP67 SCP-X High Output power supply enables auto manufacturers and their suppliers to acquire the power, reliability, and efficiency to continuously optimize productivity, now and in the future. Paired with a Power Boost that provides up to 150% of nominal power (15A) for four seconds, the 10A output ensures the needed capacity for loads with high inrush current requirements. In addition, it has a DC-OK relay contact to provide diagnostic information to PLCs, DCSs, IPCs or other controllers, with an LED indicating operational status. Higher power capacity, combined with better observability, encourages continuous improvements in machine deployment and management.

STANDALONE IP67 UNIT

Like the original SolaHD SCP-X Class 2 power supply, the IP67 SCP-X High Output power supply is a standalone unit that eliminates the need for protective enclosures or external paneling, thanks to a self-sealed, corrosion-resistant IP67-rated housing. Also resistant to shock, EMI and contamination, this housing drives down Total Cost of Ownership by simplifying plant floor inspections, maintenance and repair. There is no disrupting production operations to open a higher AC voltage enclosure or hire a specially trained electrician. Every feature is designed to help users avoid needing to commit the resources and time associated with troubleshooting and repair.

VERSATILE MOUNTING

The SolaHD IP67 SCP-X High Output power supply can be mounted in any orientation directly to the load, increasing installation flexibility while decreasing the amount of cabling between it and consuming devices. By featuring the same mounting dimensions as competitive power supplies with lower output capacities, the SolaHD IP67 SCP-X High Output power supply simplifies upgrading. Quick change connectors ease coupling to distributed I/O devices.

