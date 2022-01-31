Embedded Computing Design

Analog Devices Introduces Step-Down Buck Converter that Reduces Space in Multi-Cell Battery Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 31, 2022

News

Analog Devices Introduces Step-Down Buck Converter that Reduces Space in Multi-Cell Battery Applications

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced the MAX77540 step-down buck converter, which provides single stage power conversion in multi-cell battery applications, such as augmented reality/virtual reality (ARVR) headsets, land mobile radios (LMRs), and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras.

The power-dense MAX77540 buck converter features 94 percent peak efficiency and wafer level packaging that measures 61 percent smaller than traditional quad flat no-lead packages.

Multi-cell battery applications require two stage power conversion and long battery life in the smallest package possible. Traditional methods, such as using a front-end converter to step down to 5V or below, and subsequently, stepping down further to system level voltages, are inefficient and therefore impact the battery life of the system. This approach requires an additional converter, which often requires an inductor, ultimately driving a larger solution footprint and higher cost.

With the MAX77540, the design engineer can easily create either dual 3A or a single 6A output(s). Default power on configuration only requires two external resistors, and an I2C interface allows further control for advanced power management techniques. External frequency tracking and spread spectrum modulation provide low electromagnetic interference (EMI) power conversions for data sensing and processing equipment.

MAX77540 Buck Converter Key Features:

  • Wide 4V to 16V input voltage range and two 3A switching phases provide single step conversions to core voltages from USB-C rails and 2S and 3S multi-cell batteries.
  • Wafer level package measures 61 percent (2.5x) smaller than traditional quad flat no-lead packaging to fit in the most space-constrained applications.
  • 94 percent peak efficiency measured at 7.4V to 3.3V extends battery life.

Availability and Packaging

Product

Full

Production

 

Packaging

MAX77540

NOW

2.51mm x 2.31mm

30-bump wafer-level package (WLP)

MAX77540EVKIT

NOW

N/A

Download data sheet, order samples and evaluation boards: https://bit.ly/MAX77540Product

For more information, visit https://www.analog.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Norwood, MA 02062
Website
Email
(781) 329-4700

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
AI & Machine Learning
Stochastic Computing Architecture for Efficient Use of TinyML

January 11, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Photo Courtesy of Rohde-Schwarz
New Rohde & Schwarz Radome Tester Delivers Fast, Accurate and Cost-Effective Production Line Measurements

January 27, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Digi’s Enterprise Router Adds 5G Connectivity

January 31, 2022

MORE
Processing
Image Provided by Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Ships 1 Billionth Device from RX Family of 32-bit Microcontrollers

January 27, 2022

MORE