Embedded Computing Design

Analog Devices’ Battery Management IC Delivers Longer Battery Runtime

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 17, 2021

News

Analog Devices’ Battery Management IC Delivers Longer Battery Runtime

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced the MAX17330 battery management integrated circuit (IC) with integrated fuel gauge and advanced battery protection for one-cell lithium-ion/polymer batteries that are designed to deliver longer battery runtime for consumer applications than similar products.

The new IC expands ADI’s battery management portfolio for automotive and industrial markets. Compared with similar products, the MAX17330 is designed to extend run-time and monitor internal cell self-discharge hazards, while also shrinking solution size of single cell battery-powered products. ADI’s proprietary AccuCharge and ModelGauge technologies deliver high top-off charge and deep safe discharge, enabling longer run-time of medical and fitness wearables, home and building automation sensors, handheld computers, and terminals. The MAX17330 also aims to simplify battery management for devices using parallel cells, such as foldable smartphones and tablets, as well as AR/VR smartglasses.

Conventional battery charger ICs implement techniques that result in inconsistent charging and consequently, requiring an additional margin for the battery protector. The MAX17330 addresses these challenges by controlling the charger using its integrated fuel gauge for each individual cell.

MAX17330 Battery Management IC Features and Benefits:

  • Higher top-off charge for longer battery runtime: 20 percent more accurate charging with AccuCharge technology delivers higher top-off charge for longer runtime.
  • Higher fuel gauge accuracy: The ModelGauge m5 fuel gauge algorithm delivers 40 percent more accurate state-of-charge (SOC) readings; EZ configuration eliminates any need for battery characterization.
  • Smaller size: Small wafer level package (WLP) and integration of the battery charger, fuel gauge, protector and authenticator functions reduce the total solution size by 36 percent when compared to similar solutions.

Product

Availability

Price

Packaging

MAX17330

Now

$2.25 per 1,000 Units

15-bump, 0.5mm pitch, 1.9mm x 2.5mm WLP package

MAX17330X2EVKIT

Now

$94.34

N/A

 

For more information, visit: https://www.analog.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Norwood, MA 02062
Website
Email
(781) 329-4700

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Consumer
Tips on Promoting a Successful Hardware Kickstarter

November 9, 2021

MORE
Industrial
Embedded Insiders Podcast: Can Open-Source Security Save Our Side Channels?

November 11, 2021

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module

November 15, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Photo Courtesy of HFR Networks
Enhancing the Fiber Capacity Via Packet Multiplexing with Time-Sensitive Networking

November 8, 2021

MORE