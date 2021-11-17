Analog Devices’ Battery Management IC Delivers Longer Battery Runtime

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced the MAX17330 battery management integrated circuit (IC) with integrated fuel gauge and advanced battery protection for one-cell lithium-ion/polymer batteries that are designed to deliver longer battery runtime for consumer applications than similar products.

The new IC expands ADI’s battery management portfolio for automotive and industrial markets. Compared with similar products, the MAX17330 is designed to extend run-time and monitor internal cell self-discharge hazards, while also shrinking solution size of single cell battery-powered products. ADI’s proprietary AccuCharge and ModelGauge technologies deliver high top-off charge and deep safe discharge, enabling longer run-time of medical and fitness wearables, home and building automation sensors, handheld computers, and terminals. The MAX17330 also aims to simplify battery management for devices using parallel cells, such as foldable smartphones and tablets, as well as AR/VR smartglasses.

Conventional battery charger ICs implement techniques that result in inconsistent charging and consequently, requiring an additional margin for the battery protector. The MAX17330 addresses these challenges by controlling the charger using its integrated fuel gauge for each individual cell.

MAX17330 Battery Management IC Features and Benefits:

Higher top-off charge for longer battery runtime: 20 percent more accurate charging with AccuCharge technology delivers higher top-off charge for longer runtime.

Higher fuel gauge accuracy: The ModelGauge m5 fuel gauge algorithm delivers 40 percent more accurate state-of-charge (SOC) readings; EZ configuration eliminates any need for battery characterization.

Smaller size: Small wafer level package (WLP) and integration of the battery charger, fuel gauge, protector and authenticator functions reduce the total solution size by 36 percent when compared to similar solutions.

Product Availability Price Packaging MAX17330 Now $2.25 per 1,000 Units 15-bump, 0.5mm pitch, 1.9mm x 2.5mm WLP package MAX17330X2EVKIT Now $94.34 N/A

For more information, visit: https://www.analog.com.