A New Nanopower Primary Cell State-of-Health Monitor with Precision Coulomb Counter Released by Analog Devices

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced the LTC3337, a nanopower primary (non-rechargeable) cell State-of-Health (SoH) monitor with precision coulomb counter. The LTC3337 was created to be arranged in series with a primary battery with minimal associated series voltage drop.

The infinite dynamic range coulomb counter totals all accrued battery discharges and stores the discharge in an internal register via an I2C interface. Latent current use is only 100nA, increasing battery run time.

The LTC3337 incorporates additional SoH variable monitoring which measures and reports via I2C:

Battery voltage

Battery impedance

Temperature.

To adapt for a wide range of primary battery inputs, the peak input current limit is pin selectable from 5mA to 100mA enabling the IC to present the battery with a load profile allowing it to deliver its maximum capacity, independent of the actual load.

The LTC3337 is ideal for cell applications that necessitate only intermittent power such as applications in remote locations, electronic door locks, or glass break detectors. The device is also useful in rechargeable battery cell applications.

According to the company, the LTC3337 key features include:

Battery Input Voltage Range: 1.8V to 5.5V

100nA Quiescent Current

8 Primary Battery Peak Input Current Limits: 5mA/10mA/15mA/20mA/25mA/50mA/75mA/100mA

SoH Monitor for Primary Battery: Integrated Coulomb Counter (Q) Additional Monitors for Battery Voltage (V), Battery Impedance (Z), and Temperature (T)

