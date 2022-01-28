Embedded Computing Design

TDK Introduces Two New High-Performance Ultrasonic ToF Sensors

TDK Corporation introduced the Chirp ICU-10201 and ICU-20201, two new high-performance, ultra-low power integrated ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors for short- and long-range detection.

The new MEMS sensors embed a more powerful on-chip processor with higher computational power; the enhanced processing capabilities allow a wide range of application algorithms to fit and to run on-chip, completely offloading the system MCU.

Compared to the previous generation, the ICU-10201 and ICU-20201 embed:

  • 10 times faster DSP with HW multiplier for higher calculation power;
  • 3 times larger code memory; 
  • 2 times larger data memory; 
  • A fast host interface (SPI);
  • Support a wide range of IO supply voltages

  • ICU-20201

    • The ICU-20201 MEMS sensor provides accurate range measurements to targets up to 5m away.

  • ICU-10201

    • The ICU-10201 MEMS sensor provides accurate range measurements to targets up to 1.2m away. 

Differentiating from infrared sensors, TDK’s ultrasonic time-of-flight sensor measurements are achieved in any lighting condition, including full sunlight, and provides millimeter-level accuracy, independent of the target’s color and optical transparency. 

The ICU-10201 and ICU-20201 in an ultra-compact package footprint of 3.5 x 3.5 mm2 are available for immediate sampling.

For more information, visit: https://invensense.tdk.com/

