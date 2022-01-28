TDK Introduces Two New High-Performance Ultrasonic ToF Sensors
January 28, 2022
News
TDK Corporation introduced the Chirp ICU-10201 and ICU-20201, two new high-performance, ultra-low power integrated ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors for short- and long-range detection.
The new MEMS sensors embed a more powerful on-chip processor with higher computational power; the enhanced processing capabilities allow a wide range of application algorithms to fit and to run on-chip, completely offloading the system MCU.
Compared to the previous generation, the ICU-10201 and ICU-20201 embed:
- 10 times faster DSP with HW multiplier for higher calculation power;
- 3 times larger code memory;
- 2 times larger data memory;
- A fast host interface (SPI);
- Support a wide range of IO supply voltages
ICU-20201
The ICU-20201 MEMS sensor provides accurate range measurements to targets up to 5m away.
ICU-10201
The ICU-10201 MEMS sensor provides accurate range measurements to targets up to 1.2m away.
Differentiating from infrared sensors, TDK’s ultrasonic time-of-flight sensor measurements are achieved in any lighting condition, including full sunlight, and provides millimeter-level accuracy, independent of the target’s color and optical transparency.
The ICU-10201 and ICU-20201 in an ultra-compact package footprint of 3.5 x 3.5 mm2 are available for immediate sampling.
For more information, visit: https://invensense.tdk.com/