Embedded Computing Design

Superior Sensor Technology Announces New Pressure Sensor Offering 2x Better Performance

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 13, 2022

News

Superior Sensor Technology announced an extension to its ND Series with two new pressure sensor families for mid pressure range applications.

These new devices will enable manufacturers to cost effectively develop more accurate and stable products for numerous industrial equipment applications operating at low to mid pressure ranges.  

The new families include the ND Series absolute mid pressure sensors, and the ND Series differential and gage mid pressure sensors.  The absolute sensors support pressures up to 150 psia with accuracy and long-term stability of 0.10%, while the differential/gage sensors support Multi-Range pressures from 0.5psi to 150psi with accuracy and long-term stability of 0.05%. These performance measures offer manufacturers a 2x advantage over other solutions. 

”Building upon our NimbleSense™ architecture, we are extending our levels of performance to mid range pressure devices with extremely high accuracy and stability, which has never before been offered,” said Jim Finch, CEO and Co-Founder, Superior Sensor Technology. “Our new generation of pressure sensors will enable manufacturers to develop higher-performance equipment and, due to our flexible architecture, significantly reduce design and manufacturing time along with inventory stocking requirements. The net result is a much better cost performance model than competing solutions.”

The new ND Series mid pressure sensors support manufacturers of commercial, transportation, research and development, and manufacturing equipment. Per the company, by designing in the ND Series, engineers can develop one or a whole series of products faster and more efficiently than competing solutions.

Both devices include embedded advanced digital filtering with a 50/60Hz notch filter and offer an optional integrated close loop control. These advanced features eliminate the need to design-in many external components. Additionally, the ND Series has the lowest noise floor in the industry, which is critical in ensuring high accuracy and stability in very low pressure applications. The ND Series differential sensors also include the company’s proprietary Multi-Range technology that allows the sensor to support up to 7 pressure ranges that can be changed “on-the-fly”, reducing inventory, design, and manufacturing costs.

The ND Series mid pressure sensors and evaluation boards are available in production volumes and can be purchased through Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics. Unit pricing is based on shipment quantities. 

For more information, visit: Superior Sensor Technology

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
Industrial
