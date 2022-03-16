Siemens' Analog FastSPICE Certified for UMC's 28nm HPCU+ Process Technology

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its Analog FastSPICE (AFS) platform is now certified for United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) 28nm high-performance, low-power process technology.

With this certification, customers using Siemens‘ AFS platform can leverage the performance enhancement and power efficiency of UMC‘s 28HPCU+ process for their next-generation analog/mixed-signal designs.

Siemens‘ Analog FastSPICE platform provides circuit verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits. It is a unified platform with mixed-signal and variation-aware verification capabilities that delivers accuracy, performance, capacity, and functionality.

UMC’s 28HPCU+ platform offers a balance between cost considerations and chip performance, and is suited for a range of applications requiring high-speed and low-power consumption, including integrated circuits (ICs) for Wi-Fi, digital TV, and flash controllers applications. Compared to the company’s 28nm technology, the high-performance, low-power 28HPCU+ platform can offer up to a 15 percent boost in performance.

“Verification using Siemens‘ AFS platform on UMC’s production-ready 28HPCU+ process technology reduces the time for proof of analog, improves verification accuracy and accelerates the design process for our shared customers,” said David Chen, senior division director of Technology Development at UMC.

For more information, visit Siemens.