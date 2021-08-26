Newark now shipping Nordic Semiconductor's first PMIC

Press Release

Nordic Semiconductor nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) is the industry's most compact power management solution.

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products, and solutions, has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the industry's most compact power management solution, the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit. Nordic's first power management product is now available to buy at Newark. Typical applications for the nPM1100 include wearable electronics, remote controls, personal medical devices, and smart home sensors.

The Nordic Semiconductor nPM1100 can be used as a generic PMIC for any application using rechargeable Li-ion/Li-Po batteries. Its compact form factor, with PCB space requirements as low as 23 mm², makes it ideal for advanced wearables, connected medical devices, and other space constrained applications. The nPM1100 requires no configuration software to operate as all settings are pin configurable.

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company, innovator and market-leader specializing in wireless technology that powers the IoT. The nPM1100 marks Nordic's commitment to establishing a line of PMIC products and offers Newark customers even more ways to conserve energy in their applications. The device can charge small batteries while providing efficient power management in applications where physical space is limited.

Nordic Semiconductor nPM1100 products now at Newark include:

nPM1100-CAAA is an ultra-small form factor dedicated power management IC (PMIC) with a highly efficient dual-mode configurable buck regulator and integrated battery charger. It is designed as a complementary component to Nordic's System-on-Chips (SoCs) to ensure reliable power delivery and stable operation, while maximizing battery life through high efficiency and ultra-low quiescent currents. Other features include overvoltage protection, ultra-low current ship mode and -40°C to 85°C operating temperature range.

nPM1100 Evaluation Kit requires no software to operate and is performance optimized for the PMIC with electrical connectors and physical interfaces for operation. It features switches for all selectable settings, buttons to enter and exit ship mode, and connectors for batteries, USB, and headers for all pins on the PMIC. Provides functional testing without the need for creating custom hardware. The kit may be used with other Nordic Development Kits such as the nRF5340-DK or to test the PMIC's functionality with non-Nordic products. The kit also includes indicator LEDs for charge and error indication.

Nordic Semiconductor's reputation is built on cutting-edge technology and development tools that shield designers from the complexity of RF design. Pioneers in ultra-low power wireless, the company's award-winning Bluetooth LE solutions have made it the market leader, and are complemented by ANT+, Bluetooth mesh, Thread, and Zigbee products. Nordic's latest technology, NB-IoT and LTE-M, leverage cellular infrastructure to extend the IoT.

Lee Turner, Global Head of Semiconductors and Single Board Computing, Newark said: "Newark partners with the world's leading innovators in new product development and manufacturing to ensure cutting-edge power management technology is available to our global customer base, and we are pleased to expand our PMIC range with the latest products from Nordic Semiconductor. The new-to-market nPM1100 is an ideal solution to help our customers reduce energy consumption in their designs. The ability to charge small batteries and extend battery life while providing efficient power management within small, space constrained applications, such as wearables and connected medical devices, is now of critical importance."

Newark offers an extensive range of products in its comprehensive semiconductor portfolio to support design engineers. Customers also have free access to online resources, datasheets, application notes, videos, webinars, and 24/5 technical support.

Customers can now buy the Nordic Semiconductor nPM1100 PMIC and evaluation kit on fast delivery from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA, and element14 in APAC.