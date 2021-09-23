Embedded Computing Design

IQM of Finland Places Multi-System Order for Veeco's Atomic Layer Deposition System to Enable Next Generation Quantum Computing

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 23, 2021

News

The Fiji ALD systems produce essential superconducting films on 200mm wafer substrates.

Veeco Instruments Inc. announced that IQM Finland OY, a quantum computing hardware company, has selected the plasma-enhanced Fiji® Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) System to help drive the future of quantum computing. The Fiji platform was chosen to be the tool of record due to the superconducting film capabilities of complex materials compared to the competition. 

According to Research And Markets, the quantum computing market is poised to grow by $7.35 billion U.S. between 2021 to 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 19% during that time.

For more information, visit Veeco.

IQM

