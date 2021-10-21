Embedded Computing Design

Infineon and Rainforest Connection Create Real-Time Monitoring System to Detect Wildfires

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

October 21, 2021

Infineon Technologies announced a collaboration with Rainforest Connection (RFCx), a non-profit organization that uses acoustic technology, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning to save the rainforests and monitor biodiversity.

In this joint collaboration, RFCx will explore the use of Infineon’s gas sensing technologies to elevate and expand upon the capabilities of their current acoustic listening devices used to monitor and protect vulnerable rainforest ecosystems. This includes monitoring primates, birds, frogs, insects, bats and other organisms, and protecting against threats ranging from illegal logging to what can now also be forest fires with this collaboration.

RFCx’s scalable, real-time monitoring system protects and studies remote ecosystems through an approach using acoustic sensors – which will soon include Infineon’s gas sensing technologies at select locations – and AI / Machine Learning to empower partners on the ground to take action. Additional monitoring of the ecosystem soundscape at select locations with Infineon’s gas sensors will allow RFCx and its partners to detect fires in real-time, along with other potential threats. The platform streams data within the natural and remote regions of the world to local partners on the ground which may soon include local fire authorities.

For more information, visit: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2021/INFXX202110-009.html

