Embedded Executive: Paul Beckmann, CEO, DSP Concepts

March 30, 2022

Applications that require high-quality audio are fraught with issues.

It may be a video conference call with lots of background noise or people that are too close or too far from the microphone. Or it could be an audio-enabled appliance that just can’t seem to get it right. But that’s changing, according to Paul Beckmann, the CEO and Founder of DSP Concepts. Paul was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast and he is behind a lot of these techniques that are driving the latest audio technologies.

 

 
