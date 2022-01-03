Embedded Computing Design

Rockwell Automation’s Virtuous Cycle of IIoT & an AI That’s Too Smart

By Embedded Insiders

January 03, 2022

Rockwell Automation’s Virtuous Cycle of IIoT & an AI That’s Too Smart

On this episode, the Insiders debate whether AI is an application or a tool. Then Arvind Rao, Global Director and Head of Product Management and Industry Solutions at Rockwell Automation joins Brandon and Rich to discuss how the automation equipment supplier and its customers are faring with smart technology rollouts in the manufacturing sector. The three discuss the most successful starting points, potential roadblocks, and ways that internal and external Rockwell customers have successfully implemented Industrial IoT technology in new and legacy installations.

Later, Associate Editor Tiera Oliver asks a philosophical question: Can an AI create? There is significant litigation around patents filed on behalf of an AI called DABUS as technologists, researchers, and courts worldwide dispute whether patents should be awarded entities other than natural persons. Tiera takes a deep dive into how this debate is unfolding in South Africa, where a legal team from the University of Surrey has brought the case in front of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

 

 
Subscribe
Featured Companies

Rockwell Automation

More from Embedded

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Analog & Power
Image Courtesy of the Company
ACEINNA Launches High Power, 65 amp Current Sensor

January 3, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Photo Courtesy of Acromag
New 10-Gigabit Ethernet XMC Module Features Dual 10GBASE-KX4 Ports and Conduction-Cooling Support

January 3, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
2022 Will Be a Major Year for RIC and SMO Announcements

December 28, 2021

MORE
Security
BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Service

January 3, 2022

MORE