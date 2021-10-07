Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Insiders: Tech on its Head – From Analog Computing to Quantum Tunneling

By Brandon Lewis

Editor-in-Chief

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 07, 2021

Embedded Insiders: Tech on its Head – From Analog Computing to Quantum Tunneling

On this episode the Insiders track the return of analog computing.  Mythic is a company looking to revolutionize AI computing through an  innovative matrix processor that processes analog signals in on-chip  memory before outputting them to the digital domain. Where does this tech fit today?

Later, Rich interviews Abhishek Gupta, Director of Product  Management at KeepTruckin and Senya Pertsel, Senior Director of  Automotive Marketing at Ambarella, about an in-cabin, AI-powered  dash cam that keeps an eye on road conditions and driver behavior.  The depth of partnership on these systems runs a lot deeper than  you'd think.

Finally, Embedded Computing Design assistant editor Chad Cox  considers life in a post-quantum world, and examines how an emerging technology – quantum tunneling – can be used to protect against  attacks on IoT devices.

 
Brandon is responsible for guiding content strategy, editorial direction, and community engagement across the Embedded Computing Design ecosystem. A 10-year veteran of the electronics media industry, he enjoys covering topics ranging from development kits to cybersecurity and tech business models. Brandon received a BA in English Literature from Arizona State University, where he graduated cum laude. He can be reached at [email protected]

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

