Embedded Insiders: Tech on its Head – From Analog Computing to Quantum Tunneling

On this episode the Insiders track the return of analog computing. Mythic is a company looking to revolutionize AI computing through an innovative matrix processor that processes analog signals in on-chip memory before outputting them to the digital domain. Where does this tech fit today?
Later, Rich interviews Abhishek Gupta, Director of Product Management at KeepTruckin and Senya Pertsel, Senior Director of Automotive Marketing at Ambarella, about an in-cabin, AI-powered dash cam that keeps an eye on road conditions and driver behavior. The depth of partnership on these systems runs a lot deeper than you’d think.
