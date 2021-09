Embedded Executive: Tom Doyle, Founder and CEO, Aspinity

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Are you familiar with “analog machine learning?” If the answer is yes, then you’re likely in the minority. I find myself in the other group. Hence, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I spoke to Tom Doyle, Aspinity’s Founder and CEO. Aspinity specializes in that technology and Tom explained what it is, how it works, and why I should care.

