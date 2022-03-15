AVerMedia Joins GTC Conference and Introduces New AI Solutions for Safety and Security

Press Release

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital audio and video products, is proud to announce its latest AI solution aimed at safety and security.

The solution is enhanced thanks to the porting of IronYun's Vaidio software. Vaidio permits next-generation AI-enabled video analytics at the Edge of the IoT. This hardware-software combination can search, detect, and transmit alerts for both real-time and recorded video on a single platform.

As part of AVerMedia's NX Series, the NX215B is equipped with the powerful NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module. This efficient system-on-module (SoM) makes these advanced analytics possible while also providing the ability to handle a host of other embedded IoT applications. The areas where the NX215B will really shine are smart retail, safety, and smart security.

AVerMedia, a global leader that supports businesses of all sizes with comprehensive customization services, will unveil this landmark product during NVIDIA GTC, a virtual event that takes place March 21 - 24. The official AVerMedia announcement will follow the Keynote Address on March 22.

"This new solution will help create a safer environment for businesses," says Vincent Tsai, a Marketing Manager at AVerMedia. "It has the ability to analyze video/images for various areas, including safety alerts, access control, traffic management, health screening, and forensic investigation."



A key attribute of the NX215B is its BSP customization support, resulting in ample flexibility for developers. In addition, thanks to the support for IronYun's Vaidio video analytics software, the platform is a market-ready turnkey solution with an industry-proven use case, enabling both new and existing cameras to recognize objects, faces, and intrusions.

Other features of the NX215B include:

• expandable storage using popular media, including SSDs and micro SD cards

• three MIPI camera inputs (one 4K and two 1080p)

• WiFi support for quick and flexible deployment

• Ethernet and IP camera switch support (two GbE RJ-45 connectors)

With support for Nvidia's JetPack SDK, developers can get speedy deployment without any specific requirements on camera angles.

For more information on these or any AVerMedia products, please visit https://www.avermedia.com.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in Taiwan in 1990, with US headquarters in Fremont, California, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in community and social responsibilities, and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia's technologies for integrated applications.