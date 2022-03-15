Vecow Launches EAC-3000 Edge AI Computing System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Platform

Press Release

Image Provided by Vecow

Featuring an 8-core NVIDIA Carmel Arm® CPU and NVIDIA Volta architecture, Vecow EAC-3000 is designed for a wide range of Edge AI scenarios for In-Vehicle Computing, Robotic Control, Medical Imaging, Public Security, Smart Factory, AMR/AGV, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

Vecow today introduces a new addition to its Edge AI Computing System portfolio, the EAC-3000. Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ system-on-module, Vecow EAC-3000 is compact, rugged and power-efficient for industrial-grade applications that need trusted reliability and performance in harsh environments. With support for 9V to 50V wide range DC-in, operating temperature range from -20°C to 70°C, along with GMSL technology support over FAKRA-Z connectors, as well as software ignition control, Vecow EAC-3000 is the perfect solution for In-Vehicle Computing, Robotic Control, Medical Imaging, Public Security, Smart Factory, AMR/AGV, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

Vecow EAC-3000 is built on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform featuring an 8-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM® CPU, a 512-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU, and up to 64GB LPDDR4x memory to support workstation-grade up to 32 TOPS of AI performance. With 8 GMSL1/ GMSL 2 automotive cameras supported by MAXIM MAX9296 via FAKRA-Z connectors and 5 GigE LAN with 4 PoE+, the EAC-3000 is optimized for autonomous machine applications such as in-vehicle computing, AMR/AGV and AOI. Furthermore, Vecow EAC-3000 is outfitted with a variety of I/O interfaces containing 4 USB, 2 COM, 2 Isolated CAN Bus, Micro USB, and 5 GigE LAN to provide flexible deployment in various scenarios. The EAC-3000 is also equipped with six antennas to support industrial-grade connectivity by M.2 Key E and Key B, allowing for 5G/4G/LTE/WiFi/BT/GPS communications. EAC-3000 supports wall mount and VESA mount with DIN Rail mounting. With anti-shock, anti-vibration and IEC 61373 certified, the EAC-3000 features rugged design to meet requirements for harsh environments.

"Vecow EAC-3000 offers exceptional AI performance and power efficiency in a compact design," said Esther Han, Product Manager, and Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "Through PoE+ and GMSL camera interfaces, EAC-3000 is a perfect platform for vision applications that require intensive-computing, flexible expansion and trusted reliability. The Vecow team is ready to facilitate your versatile requirements."

"We are excited to introduce our brand-new Edge AI Computing System to our partners," said Joseph Huang, Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Division at Vecow. "With today's demands for high-performance, small form factor and low power consumption on edge AI systems, the Vecow EAC-3000 provides distinct advantages for our customers with accelerated optimized AI performance needed for easy development and deployment of their AI-oriented applications for different scenarios."

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module, Vecow EAC-3000 delivers up to 32 TOPS AI performance at 30W. With the support of GMSL camera via rugged Fakra-Z connectors, -20°C to 70°C operation and 9V to 50V DC-in, the EAC-3000 is ideally suited for In-Vehicle Computing, Robotic Control, Medical Image, Public Security, Smart Factory, AMR/AGV, and any AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

To know more about Vecow Edge AI solutions powered by NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing, please visit the EAC-3000 product page or www.vecow.com for more details.

About Vecow

Vecow is a team of global embedded experts and we aim to be your trusted embedded business partner. Vecow is committed to designing, developing, producing, and supplying high quality AIoT solutions with trusted reliability, advanced technology, and innovative concepts. Our products include: AI-ready Inference Systems, AI Computing Systems, Fanless Embedded Systems, Vehicle Computing Systems, Robust Computing Systems, Single Board Computers, Multi-Touch Computers/Displays, Frame Grabbers, Embedded Peripherals and Design & Manufacturing Services for Machine Vision, Autonomous Car, Robotic Control, Rolling Stock, Public Security, Traffic Vision, Smart Automation, Deep Learning, and any Edge AI applications.

