NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Orin Robotics Computer for Edge AI and Autonomous Machines

NVIDIA introduced NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the world’s smallest, energy-efficient AI supercomputer for robotics, autonomous machines, medical devices, and other forms of embedded computing at the edge.

Built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, Jetson AGX Orin provides 6x the processing power and maintains form factor and pin compatibility with its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier. Per the company, it delivers 200 trillion operations per second, similar to that of a GPU-enabled server but in a size that fits in the palm of your hand.

The Jetson AGX Orin features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, along with next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators. High-speed interfaces, ideal memory bandwidth, and multimodal sensor support provide the ability to feed multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.

The new Jetson computer accelerates the full NVIDIA AI software stack, allowing developers to deploy complex models needed to solve edge AI and robotics challenges in natural language understanding, 3D perception, multisensor fusion, and more.

Customers using the Jetson AGX Orin can leverage the NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing stack, NVIDIA JetPack SDK, and the latest NVIDIA tools for application development and optimization, including cloud-native development workflows. Pretrained models from the NVIDIA NGC catalog are optimized and ready for fine-tuning with the NVIDIA TAO toolkit and customer datasets.

NVIDIA AGX Orin powers NVIDIA Clara Holoscan, a new computing platform for the healthcare industry that allows developers to build software-defined medical devices which run low-latency streaming applications on the edge.

DRIVE AGX Orin, also powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture like Jetson AGX Orin, is the platform of choice for the transportation industry. It is the processor behind the NVIDIA DRIVE Concierge and DRIVE Chauffeur — two AI platforms dedicated to redefining the passenger experience inside the car through AI assistants, and to powering safe, autonomous driving, respectively.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module and developer kit will be available in the first quarter of 2022. Register to be notified about availability, access detailed specifications and download the white paper.

