Imagimob AI, the First tinyML Platform to Support Deep Learning Anomaly Detection

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Imagimob announced that its new release of the tinyML platform, Imagimob AI, supports end-to-end development of deep learning anomaly detection.

According to the company, with the added support for autoencoder networks in Imagimob AI, developers can now build anomaly detection in less time, and with better performance. Customers will be able to reduce development costs and shorten time to market.

The anomaly detection solution from Imagimob has been tested and verified on real-world machine and sensor data.

What's new in the latest Imagimob AI release

New anomaly detection features

End-to-end training and deployment of convolutional autoencoder networks for anomaly detection/predictive maintenance

Anomaly detection starter-project for rotating machinery to get developers up and running in minutes

Other improvements

Support for quantization of models in the graphical user interface. This includes quantized models, reducing model size and decreasing inference time on MCUs without an FPU

Improved model prediction – tracking of how models perform with millisecond resolution, before deploying given different confidence thresholds

Faster training and model evaluation

Increased support for large data sets

Starter project for Renesas RA2L1 – Capacitive Touch Sensing Unit

In total 8 starter projects, supporting sensors and MCU's from Texas Instruments, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, Acconeer and Nordic Semiconductors

The new release is available. Sign up for a free trial today.

For more information, visit: https://www.mynewsdesk.com/imagimob/news/imagimob-ai-the-first-tinyml-platform-to-support-deep-learning-anomaly-detection-443070