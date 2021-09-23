AAEON Announces an AI Edge Computing System to Speed Up Drive-Thru Services

AAEON has cooperated with a US manufacturer to help develop and deploy an AI system designed to help speed up drive-thru service at a wide range of businesses

The system is powered by the BOXER-8221AI compact edge system with NVIDIA Jetson Nano.

The solution leverages both AI technology and big data analysis to help with allocation of workers and tasks by predicting customer demand based both on the number of vehicles in line, but also the type of vehicles. By cross referencing vehicle types with a database of past orders, the system can promote the kinds of meals or purchases the driver is more likely to make to help reduce ordering time and the time spent in line. Businesses can set conditions based on vehicle type to also help create a preparation plan before the customer even places their order.

The manufacturer of the system uses the BOXER-8221AI from AAEON, along with a camera to perform AI analysis at the drive-thru ordering kiosk. The BOXER-8221AI is powered to deliver energy efficient performance that deliver processing speeds up to 472 GFLOPS, suitable for object recognition and data processing at the edge. The BOXER-8221AI is compact and features a dust-resistant fan-less design, with flexible I/O loadout.

“The BOXER-8221AI offers a compact rugged design capable of operating in wide temperatures, from -20°C to 50°C without reduction in performance, perfect for the varying conditions of surveillance applications,” said Jessy Chen, Product Sales Manager with AAEON. “This drive-thru system has already been deployed in hundreds of installations this year, and is expected to reach mass deployment next year.”

For more information, visit: www.aaeon.com

