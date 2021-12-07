RISC-V-based AI SoC Units to Grow at a 73.6% CAGR by 2027, says Semico Research

A new Semico Report, Analyzing the RISC-V CPU Market for SIP, SoCs, AI and Design Starts (CC330-21) forecasts that RISC-V-based AI SoCs will have a CAGR for units of 73.6% by 2027.

In conjunction with advances in AI functionality and 5G communication, the open standard RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) was initially introduced to teach students about SIP design and complex SoC silicon design. Today, the RISC-V SIP movement has grown to be accepted by the SoC design community, and the ISA is being used by many companies as an alternative to other, more traditional CPU SIP types. The ability to customize the ISA to fit the application is a key differentiator for the RISC-V architecture.

"The inclusion of AI into silicon solutions for all types of applications is a strong driver in the semiconductor market today," says Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst ASIC and SoC Research. "By all accounts, the RISC-V architecture is making a strong impression on SoC designers and architects. A significant portion of designs, revenues and unit shipments will come from AI SoCs that use the RISC-V architecture in the next few years."

Additional key findings include:

AI SoC revenues are expected to reach $291B by 2027.

AI SoC unit shipments are projected to reach 25B units by 2027.

The SIP market revenues grew to $6.7B in 2020, a 9.8% increase from 2019.

The CPU SIP market increased 12.8% in 2020 to $2.2B.

Semico's newest report, Analyzing the RISC-V CPU Market for SIP, SoCs, AI and Design Starts (CC330-21), looks at the existing SoC markets for Computer, Consumer, and Communication applications and analyzes the potential impact RISC-V is having today and will have in the future regarding the following areas:

The market revenues for 3 rd Party Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), CPU SIP revenues, and RISC-V SIP revenues for royalties, licensing, and services

Revenues for the SoC market, the AI SoC market, and the RISC-V AI SoC market for Computer, Consumer, and Communications applications, split by Advanced Performance Multicore SoCs, Value Multicore SoCs, and Basic SoCs

Unit shipments for the SoC market, the AI SoC market, and the RISC-V SoC market for Computer, Consumer, and Communications applications for the three types of SoC

SoC design starts for the three application categories and the three types of SoC split for the SoC market, the AI SoC market, and the RISC-V AI SoC market.

