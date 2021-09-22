Embedded Computing Design

MicroAI to Bring AI Training to Renesas MCUs

September 22, 2021

MicroAI announced that it has integrated its MicroAI AtomML technology with the Renesas RA Microcontroller (MCU) product line.

The collaboration with Renesas is designed to bring machine learning to MCUs and, with MicroAI, the ability to train machine learning models directly in the embedded environment—a first for the industry, according to the company.

Asset owners and manufacturers of industrial, commercial and consumer systems and devices are now able to adopt Edge AI into their machines by utilizing the MicroAI-powered MCUs. This allows for intelligence to be embedded at the source of the data, enabling lower connectivity, cloud, and operational costs while expediting time to market for AI-powered solutions. Embedding MicroAI provides next generation intelligence for machines and IoT devices.

MicroAI is a patented machine learning algorithm that lives directly on a machine or IoT device, providing asset owners and manufacturers with deep insight into the behavior, health, and performance of their equipment/devices. For example, robotic welding arms across the automotive assembly lines or greenhouse gas efficiency in agriculture. Asset owners and manufacturers often face unexpected downtime and static maintenance schedules, which create unnecessary costs and avoidable service hours. Lack of visibility into asset performance means they can react only when a problem occurs.

By creating more visibility into the operations of manufacturing lines, specifically what is causing both unplanned downtime events and nuisance events, asset owners and manufacturers can make adjustments to reduce those events to keep operations running smoothly. 

For more information, visitL www.micro.ai

For more information about MicroAI solution on RA MCUs, visit https://www.renesas.com/us/en/products/microcontrollers-microprocessors/ra-cortex-m-mcus/ra-partners/one-tech-microai-atom

 

