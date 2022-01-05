MicroAI Demonstrates Edge-Native AI at CES

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MicroAI announced that it will be demonstrating its Launchpad quick-start deployment tool and MicroAI Security software at this year’s CES exhibition.

MicroAI will be demonstrating Launchpad with iBASIS, a global communications solution provider, at booth 12318. Using connectivity provided by iBASIS, the demo will show how Launchpad can be used to manage MicroAI software running on embedded devices, and to handle data from multiple sensors, for example temperature information, as well as to manipulate, analyze and present this data on a single screen. The demo will also show how Launchpad can securely administer an entire fleet of SIM cards, all within the same portal, thus simplifying mobile device management for customers.

“Edge-native AI enables embedded AI software to run on microcontrollers and microprocessors in endpoint devices, transforming how AI can be made available right where data is captured,” said MicroAI CEO Yasser Khan. “Launchpad provides a straightforward way for companies to manage this – opening up new opportunities across many industry sectors.”

At CES, MicroAI will also be showing its innovative MicroAI Security software at the iBasis booth. MicroAI Security provides a revolutionary approach to mitigate cyber-attacks, and to help protect critical assets, IoT devices, and industrial and manufacturing systems. It uses a proprietary embedded AI algorithm that can detect, alert, and visualize cyber security intrusions in real-time, and runs directly on edge and endpoint connected devices. The algorithm teaches a connected device to self-monitor and provide alerts when anomalous behavior is identified.

In a separate suite in the Trump International Tower, MicroAI will be demonstrating how its software can be used by manufacturers. MicroAI is collaborating with KDDI, who provide a private LTE network for the system. The MicroAI software enables data from sensors in a factory to be analyzed by edge AI algorithms, for example monitoring vibration for predictive maintenance of machine tools. MicroAI Grid then enables a manufacturer to link up multiple sites around the world, so data and intelligence can be automatically shared.

For more information, visit www.micro.ai.

