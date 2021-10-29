Embedded Computing Design

Imagimob tinyML Platform Enables Developers to Build AI Models in Minutes

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 29, 2021

News

Imagimob tinyML Platform Enables Developers to Build AI Models in Minutes

Imagimob announced that the new release of its tinyML platform is now available to its customers. The new release allows developers to build and deploy performance-ready tinyML applications on edge devices.

The Starter projects included in the platform are designed to save time for developers, increase the quality of the AI application, and reduce the time needed to get up and running. A developer can select a starter project from a list of pre-defined projects, and build deep learning AI models in minutes. The starter project includes labelled datasets, pre-processing blocks, and a pre-trained AI model. Everything that is needed to get started is included, and all the content is quality assured by Imagimob. In this release, the following starter projects are included and integrated in the platform:

  • Acconeer Radar Gesture Project using the Acconeer A1 sensor
  • Texas Instruments Radar Gesture Project using the Texas Instruments mmWave Radar Sensor IWR6843AOP
  • Keyword Spotter Project (audio) using data from a microphone
  • Human Activity Recognition Project using data from a 3-axis accelerometer
  • Indoor/outdoor Detection project using environmental data from the Nordic Thingy:91

Many more starter projects are in development and will be announced soon.

The AutoML function has been further improved from previous releases of the platform. The AutoML function takes labelled datasets, the preprocessing blocks, the neural network architectures – and gives the developer a list of good candidate model architectures. The model architectures are then trained in the cloud training service, and the developer can focus on evaluating and finding the best model.

According to the company, comparing numbers when selecting a model is easy to do but lacks the in-depth understanding needed to really know if a model is production-ready or not. In this latest release, improvements have been made in how developers are able to visualize their model output alongside their data. This gives a thorough understanding of the model's reaction to different events within the datasets and allows the developer to understand the strengths and weaknesses of different models.

For more information, visit: Imagimob website

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Imagimob

Website
Email
+46705910614

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
IoT - Edge Computing
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Healthcare
B-Secur Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time to Market

October 21, 2021

MORE
IoT
Embedded Executive: Stephan Mellor, CTO, IIC

October 27, 2021

MORE
Open Source
IAR Systems Extends Functional Safety Offering for RISC-V with Build Tools for Linux

October 25, 2021

MORE
Security
IoT Device Security, November 9th – Register Now for Free

October 26, 2021

MORE