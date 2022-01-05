Avalanche Computing Launches Low-Code AI Tool at CES 2022

Taiwanese deep tech and hyper-scale computing developer Avalanche Computing is launching its software-as-a-service (SaaS) artificial intelligence tool, hAIsten AI, on the global stage at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. With hAIsten AI, they will demonstrate how to train AI models using multiGPUs without coding and deploy AI with a single click.

AI development is typically a time-consuming process that takes more than a year, with the involvement of costly talent such as data scientists, engineers, domain experts, and managers. The model inference process alone can take another 12 to 24 months before deployment kicks in. After an AI model is completed, developers still need to spend time and hire engineers to deploy their AI models.

The so-called traditional way of developing AI isf time-consuming, as waiting for computing takes up to 80% of that time. Both these time and cost barriers can hinder small businesses competing on a level playing field with larger businesses with deeper pockets.

hAIsten AI aims to be a game changer. The low-code AI software leverages multi-GPUs to speed up AI development and shortens the AI development cycle from years to months.

hAIsten AI features accelerated model training with multiple GPUs; multiple algorithm testing within a short period, one-command AI model deployment; and real-time dashboard monitoring so users can monitor their model training status and manage all models for better AI operations.

hAIsten AI supports AI model training and deployment on both cloud and edge devices. It is compatible with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure cloud solutions as well as NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and OpenVino hardware.

Avalanche Computing will be showcasing its latest technology at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center, on January 5-8, 2022.

