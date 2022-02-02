Embedded Executive: Cees Links, GM, Wireless Business Division, Qorvo

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

WiFi is on the move again. WiFi 6 is becoming more entrenched, but WiFi 7 is just around the corner. Are these new iterations really necessary, or is it just a way to get users to upgrade to the latest and greatest?

To that end, I invited Cees Links, the General Manager of Qorvo’s Wireless Business Division to join me for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. In this episode, Cees runs through all the advantages and tradeoffs associated with each new flavor of WiFi , so designers and consumers can make an educated decision to plan their futures.