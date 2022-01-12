Semtech and Lacuna Space Expand LoRaWAN Coverage Through IoT to Satellite Connectivity

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Semtech Corporation announced a joint initiative with Lacuna Space to further increase coverage and resilience of LoRaWAN connectivity. The collaboration is built on Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS), the latest addition to the LoRaWAN standard.

Per the companies, LR-FHSS is unique because it takes up less room on the network, which future-proofs capacity while maintaining low power consumption capabilities – which, in turn, enables affordable and simple satellite IoT platforms.

“We now have trials and demonstrations underway in many countries and regions that were previously thought to be inaccessible to IoT. Our collaboration with Semtech and the enablement of its LR-FHSS device accelerates IoT adoption for a safer, more resilient and resource-efficient world,” said Rob Spurrett, CEO at Lacuna Space.

For more information, visit here.