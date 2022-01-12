Embedded Computing Design

Semtech and Lacuna Space Expand LoRaWAN Coverage Through IoT to Satellite Connectivity

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 12, 2022

News

Semtech and Lacuna Space Expand LoRaWAN Coverage Through IoT to Satellite Connectivity

Semtech Corporation announced a joint initiative with Lacuna Space to further increase coverage and resilience of LoRaWAN connectivity. The collaboration is built on Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS), the latest addition to the LoRaWAN standard.

Per the companies, LR-FHSS is unique because it takes up less room on the network, which future-proofs capacity while maintaining low power consumption capabilities – which, in turn, enables affordable and simple satellite IoT platforms.

“We now have trials and demonstrations underway in many countries and regions that were previously thought to be inaccessible to IoT. Our collaboration with Semtech and the enablement of its LR-FHSS device accelerates IoT adoption for a safer, more resilient and resource-efficient world,” said Rob Spurrett, CEO at Lacuna Space.

For more information, visit here.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

