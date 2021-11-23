Per Vices Chestnut Software Defined Radio for Advanced Wireless Applications

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Chestnut offers a 4 receive and 4 transmit radio chain architecture, with each radio chain being independently controlled while maintaining phase coherency for applications requiring this functionality. Each radio chain offers 500 MHz of RF bandwidth, resulting in 2 GHz of RF bandwidth capture when all chains are enabled. The tuning range of near-DC to 9 GHz also allows these radio chains to be used for various applications that require wide operating frequencies.

Chestnut is powered by an Intel FPGA SoC and includes separate interfaces for management and data. The management interface includes dual 1G ports that allow for full redundancy while the two qSFP+ ports offer 100Gbps of data transfer per port with the SDR able to support up to 200Gbps transfers in total.

The internal, high-stability, oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO) performs while maintaining the ability to accept an external 10 MHz source or using the onboard OCXO to synchronize multiple devices. The flexibility continues with the 19" 2U compact form factor, native web interface, and UHD compatibility out of the box.

This new addition opens a wide range of applications across wireless communication, spectrum monitoring, signals intelligence, and phased arrays. With Chestnut, users can prototype and test difference communications, use the platform for spectrum monitoring, recording and playback, phased array applications, and more with a low cost of entry.

In addition to their range of SDR products, Cyan and Crimson TNG, Per Vices works with their customers to integrate wireless platforms into their systems and networks.

