Sequans and iBASIS Join Forces to Provide Global Cellular Connectivity for Deployments of IoT Applications

October 13, 2021

iBASIS and Sequans Communications announced that iBASIS Global Access for Things™ is now available in its Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR development kit (EVK). Through the collaboration, Sequans’ customers will be able to immediately connect their devices and select mobile networks offering Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies leveraging iBASIS global reach.

Monarch 2 GM02S NEKTAR EVK can be offered with the iBASIS Global Access for Things™ to enable cellular IoT access (LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide, using the iBASIS single global, remotely programmable GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology and instant connectivity. The open eSIM technology includes Mobile Network Selection Logic, multi-operator profiles, and localized Packet Gateways that are used to create tailored connectivity plans for each specific IoT application.

Monarch 2 GM02S module is based on Sequans’ second-generation Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT chip, which is designed and optimized for massive IoT. It features low power consumption, a GSMA-compliant EAL5+ secure enclave for iSIM, and global deployment capability.

SAMEA Innovation, a French start-up, is now integrating Sequans Monarch module and iBASIS cellular connectivity. Its wireless sensors are designed to optimize energy consumption and monitor air quality.

For more information, visit iBASIS.

