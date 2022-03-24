Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge 5G Routers

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Perle Systems, a provider of networking hardware, announced the IRG7440 5G Router & Gateway that is certified for international operation.This 5G Router does not require an annual subscription or license fees to access features, maintain operation, or download software updates. All features and functionality are included in the base price of the product.

Perle IRG7440 5G Router provides fast, secure, and reliable 5G network connectivity where a user needs primary or backup 5G NR or CAT20 LTE coverage for business-critical equipment. The IRG7440 Router is ideal for IoT/M2M network access applications such as IP camera surveillance systems, digital signage, smart lockers, or processing IoT data at the edge by connecting industrial equipment, remote data loggers, or sensing devices.

The IRG7440 5G Router leverages the flexibility of cellular networking to minimize downtime, reduce service calls, and bring branch office and temporary locations online quickly.

The IRG7440 Router is a suitable 5G failover and out-of-band management solution, but it can also be deployed in 3G or 4G environments while ensuring a frictionless transition to 5G as these networks become more widely available. If a wired link is down, the IRG7440 will maintain network access with automatic failover to a cellular network. Numerous conditions can be configured to automatically trigger a failover.

The routing protocol support (RIP, OSPF, BGP-4, IPv4, IPv6, OpenVPN, IPSec VPN, and DHCP), integrated zone-based policy firewall, two-factor authentication, and remote authentication (RADIUS, TACACS+) management, ensures the IRG7440 will integrate with enterprise-grade systems in hierarchical or large mesh network structures to control access to devices in the field and protect inside networks from unauthorized users.

With 16 concurrent VPN sessions and 3DES encryption, IRG7440 safeguards data privacy and secure communications to multiple back-end systems. End-to-end protection of the software upgrade process protects devices against unwanted malware.

These routing and security features make the IRG7440 5G Router a suitable primary router solution for pop-up stores or branch locations with limited IT resources. The IRG7440 will function as a 5G Router and four-port 10/100/1000 Ethernet Switch in a single-box solution with IPv4 and IPv6 supported on both the WAN and LAN sides. The relatively low cost of cellular networks for business continuity means a greater return on investment and scalability for multiple locations with limited IT resources.

