Spirent Showcases Industry-First Ethernet Validation with 400G and 800G Test Platforms

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Spirent Communications plc announced the availability of its latest 400G and 800G test platforms to help accelerate the design and development of new generation high-speed Ethernet solutions.

These solutions enable providers to ensure their 400G infrastructure is up to the challenge of today’s data growth needs, while preparing 800G to be the future workhorse of the cloud’s backbone.

According to the company, the Spirent A1 400G Appliance delivers the industry’s highest port density to validate infrastructure and services dependent on high-speed Ethernet technologies, with traffic loads that emulate the real world. The solution is designed to help service providers and hyperscale data centers support growth, meet customer expectations, and keep costs in check. Spirent’s A1 test platform enables large capacity testing of ultra-high-scale, next-generation-enabled multi-terabit cloud data center fabrics, as any performance degradation in the backbone disrupts critical fixed and mobile services – potentially bringing SLA penalties, customer support issues, and troubleshooting costs that can run to millions of dollars each year.

Spirent's A1 400G 16-Port Appliance

Spirent’s comprehensive 800G product suite is now available to address test and validation needs from 800G to 100M.

The industry’s first 800G test platform is designed to accelerate timelines as vendors design, develop, and deploy 800G technologies. Spirent offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that validates forwarding performance, latency, MAC capacity, and functional capabilities in an integrated approach that reduces cost of ownership.

The 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews recognized two of the company’s 800G solutions, Spirent B1 800G Appliance and B2 800G Appliance among the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year. According to Lightwave, the test platform “is ahead of potential competitors in 800DD Ethernet module testing space, with a superb combination of features.”

Spirent's B2 800G Appliance

Spirent’s industry-leading 400G and 800G test and validation solutions will be demonstrated at OFC in San Diego (March 8-10) at the Spirent booth #5410 and Ethernet Alliance booth #5409.

For more information, visit Spirent's high-speed Ethernet testing solutions page.

