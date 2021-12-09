Embedded Computing Design

Connect EZ: A Modern Take on Serial Connectivity with LTE and Wi-Fi Options

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

December 09, 2021

News

Photo Courtesy of Digi International

Digi International announced the Connect EZ, a family of device servers delivering reliable connectivity for business, commercial, and industrial automation applications.

Digi released the Connect EZ to work with Digi Navigator and Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL) operating system integration. 

Connect EZ provides an easy-to-deploy, reliable and innovative solution that ensures longevity and manageability for connectivity applications in manufacturing, retail, medical, and telecom.

Digi’s Connect EZ expands the competencies of Digi’s PortServer and Digi One products

The Connect EZ is designed for systems utilizing serial-to-network equipment for machine-to-machine applications. Serial machines efficiently communicate over a wider range of differing networks as provided by connecting additional devices through Wi-Fi, cellular or Ethernet. 

According to Digi, the Connect EZ offers the following software-enabled benefits:

  • Intelligence – from Digi’s DAL operating system
  • Management and Scalability – from Digi Remote Manager® and Digi Navigator
  • Transparency – from Digi’s patented RealPort®
  • Security – from Digi’s built-in TrustFence®
  • Connectivity – from cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi options


For more information on Connect EZ, visit digi.com.

