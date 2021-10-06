Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Rob McCormick, Director, InnoPhase

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 06, 2021

Embedded Executive: Rob McCormick, Director, InnoPhase

If you could operate WiFi at the power levels typically associated with Bluetooth, do you really need Bluetooth anymore? I would think not, because WiFi offers so much more functionality, particularly the longer range. However, as this is usually the case, the answer is, “not so fast.” I asked that question (and many more) of Rob McCormick, a Director at InnoPhase, a company that specializes in low-power WiFi. He set me straight—for now. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear why.

 

 
Subscribe
Featured Companies

InnoPhase

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Networking & 5G
AI & Machine Learning
AI-Based Anomaly Detection Enhances Performance of Industrial Machinery

October 5, 2021

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: Innodisk's 112-Layer 3D TLC SSDs

October 4, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Image Courtesy of eSOL & RTI
eSOL and RTI Collaborate on Rapid Development of Embedded Systems for Automotive and Industrial Automation Markets

September 28, 2021

MORE