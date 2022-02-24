Dell Technologies Telecom Solutions Simplify and Accelerate Modern, Open Network Deployments

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The telecommunications industry’s growing open ecosystem gives CSPs more choice in their technologies and partners as they modernize to cloud-native networks. CSPs need the various technologies of this open ecosystem to work together to offer differentiated edge services and reduce costs.

Dell Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation Speeds Network Modernization, Business Growth

The Dell Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation is a turnkey, end-to-end network infrastructure solution that helps CSPs build and deploy open, cloud-native networks faster with lower cost and complexity. It includes Dell hardware, Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator management software, and the CSPs’ choice of integrated telecom cloud software platforms, including Red Hat, VMware, and Wind River.

Dell is adding new Bare Metal Orchestrator Modules to its software, giving CSPs the ability to deploy and lifecycle-manage the entire cloud foundation stack. Once implemented, CSPs will have a scalable cloud foundation spanning core, edge, and RAN for their open hardware and software environment with the flexibility to design and deploy open network functions and differentiated edge services.

ACG Research estimates savings up to 39% OpEx for CSPs deploying the Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation in their networks; additionally, they found CSPs also save time on testing and certification, manual processes, server provisioning, software upgrades, and cloud stack integration and testing.

Dell and Marvell Collaborate on New Hardware to Accelerate Open RAN

With the introduction of virtualized and Open RAN architectures, 5G networks are undergoing a transformation that brings cloud scalability to the RAN. Existing virtualized and Open RAN alternatives have previously lacked the performance of established networks, hindering the ability for CSPs to implement cloud-native 5G.

Developed in collaboration with Marvell, the Dell Open RAN Accelerator Card is a new in-line 5G Layer 1 processing card for vRAN and Open RAN solutions. Designed for Dell PowerEdge and other x86-based servers, the PCIe accelerator card brings the same Marvell OCTEON Fusion technology and performance of today’s leading 5G radio networks to the Open RAN ecosystem. CSPs can have better performing systems that lower cost and power consumption, allowing them to scale high-performing, modern radio access networks with an open architecture approach.

Dell and Ecosystem Partners Help Speed Deployment of Edge and Core Solutions

Dell Validated Design for Services Edge 1.2 brings together edge compute resources with private wireless connectivity, enabling the ease of deployment, scalable operations, and security capabilities required for large numbers of edge locations. Enterprises can place sensors and devices at the edge of mobile networks to capture and process data in near-real time, and use the data to generate insights, optimize operations, and help increase productivity. The open standards-based design now supports Airspan 5G RAN for a fast deployment of enterprise private 5G networks.

Dell Validated Design for the 5G Core with Oracle and VMware gives CSPs the choice to build a robust, scalable 5G core on industry standard infrastructure in a more secure and reliable way. The solution can help reduce the time needed to design, test, and integrate network components from multiple partners.

Dell Expands Telecom Services and Lab Capabilities to Drive Faster Ecosystem Innovation

Dell continues to grow its telecom services capabilities to lead partner integration and accelerate CSPs’ deployment and adoption of telecom solutions. CSPs can operationalize network infrastructure with Dell ProDeploy for NFVI. The service combines Dell factory integration and field deployment options to build the optimal NFV infrastructure specific to each customer’s network. The service integrates compute, networking, and telecom cloud software platforms, helping CSPs deploy workloads faster and at scale.

The Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab Solution Integration Platform helps CSPs and partners securely connect their lab resources to the Dell lab and infrastructure to develop and bring 5G and telecom edge services to market faster. With the labs interconnected to create a mini open ecosystem, the Solution Integration Platform uses DevOps techniques to conduct tests faster than manual testing, to reduce time to market with less risk and cost. CSPs and partners can use the new platform to conduct integrated testing and ongoing lifecycle management of Open RAN, 5G, and edge services and applications.