CommAgility Software Selected by SmartSky for Air-to-Ground Network

Press Release

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 04, 2021 -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that SmartSky Networks has selected the CommAgility high-performance telecommunications systems software as a key part of its next-generation air-to-ground (ATG) network.

CommAgility has supplied a comprehensive set of software and tools to SmartSky for inflight connectivity, providing a full protocol stack and physical layer (PHY) for SmartSky's Aircraft Base Radio (ABR), which is the user equipment (UE) on board the aircraft. The ABR connects to a ground base station and provides broadband inflight connectivity for the operational needs of the aircraft, passengers, and crew.

Inflight connectivity systems must be designed to meet the unique challenges of air-to-ground communications such as long-range transmission and Doppler shift due to high-altitude and high-speed air travel, and CommAgility has customized its software to meet SmartSky's specific requirements.

"We're combining the best telecoms technologies to deliver the optimal airborne communications network. We enhance standards-based 4G LTE and 5G technologies in an integrated system designed to provide high-bandwidth and reliable performance at close and long-range, in the most challenging mobility use-case - aviation. CommAgility has been able to tailor its world-class software to meet our unique needs," said David Claassen, Chief Technology Officer at SmartSky Networks. "We've built up trust and a strong relationship with CommAgility. They have provided an amazing set of technologies which helped us to deliver our solution to the market."

SmartSky's ATG network delivers unprecedented speed and capacity, with ultra-low latency, creating a best-in-class experience that allows users to do everything in the air that they take for granted on the ground. The company's patented beamforming and spectrum re-use technologies have been tested and proven, and the network is now rolling out across the USA for aviation operators and passengers.

"SmartSky has built an innovative network that transforms the inflight experience, as well as providing invaluable data services for the aviation industry," said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. "We're proud that our software is playing an important role in the network."

For SmartSky's UE, CommAgility has provided its MobilePHY-TI and MobileSTACK software. It has also provided development tools and test software.