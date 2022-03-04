Embedded Computing Design

STL and Analog Devices Collaborate to Build Open RAN 5G Radio Units

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 04, 2022

News

STL and Analog Devices Collaborate to Build Open RAN 5G Radio Units

Together, the two companies will build 5G-ready solutions to expand the diversity of commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks. As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices will work closely with other ecosystem providers, including power amplifier vendors, to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings.

STL will integrate Analog Devices’ RadioVerse® transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.

“STL has developed a set of open, disaggregated, virtualized, and programmable products and solutions for the access side of the network,” said Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions Business, STL. “Garuda is a next-generation radio product with open interfaces compliant to O-RAN standards. It is cost-effective and a key component in solutions that deliver Industry 4.0 use cases, such as worker safety and factory automation.”

As operators begin rolling out their Open RAN networks, there is increasing demand for regionally customized O-RUs to meet frequency band and power needs. The O-RU is one part of the network that cannot be virtualized, and with expanding requirements for the commercial-ready frequency band and power options, existing indoor radio options limit network operators’ choices.

For more information, visit STL.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Norwood, MA 02062
Website
Email
(781) 329-4700

STL

Godrej Millenium 9, Koregaon Road
Pune, Maharashtra 411 001
Website
Email
+91-20-30514000

More from Taryn

Categories
Networking & 5G - 5G
Healthcare
Product of the Week: Wincomm WMP-24M-PIS Medical-Grade Touch Panel PC

February 28, 2022

MORE
Processing
Multi-Thread AI Processor Features Low Power Supercomputing

March 4, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by Infineon
Infineon Launches TPM with a PQC-Protected Firmware Update Mechanism

March 1, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
CoreAVI Enables Freedom of Choice and Scalability for Safe Systems Designs Through Newly Ratified Vulkan SC API

March 3, 2022

MORE