STL and Analog Devices Collaborate to Build Open RAN 5G Radio Units

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Together, the two companies will build 5G-ready solutions to expand the diversity of commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks. As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices will work closely with other ecosystem providers, including power amplifier vendors, to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings.

STL will integrate Analog Devices’ RadioVerse® transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.

“STL has developed a set of open, disaggregated, virtualized, and programmable products and solutions for the access side of the network,” said Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions Business, STL. “Garuda is a next-generation radio product with open interfaces compliant to O-RAN standards. It is cost-effective and a key component in solutions that deliver Industry 4.0 use cases, such as worker safety and factory automation.”

As operators begin rolling out their Open RAN networks, there is increasing demand for regionally customized O-RUs to meet frequency band and power needs. The O-RU is one part of the network that cannot be virtualized, and with expanding requirements for the commercial-ready frequency band and power options, existing indoor radio options limit network operators’ choices.

