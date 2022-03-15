Semtech Announces Production of 5G Front Haul Tri-Edge™ CDR IC Solution

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Semtech Corporation, a supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced March 2022 production of its Tri-Edge™ clock and data recovery (CDR) with an integrated DML driver to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul deployments, the GN2255.

Semtech's production of the Tri-Edge integrated circuit (IC) will enable wireless system vendors and carriers to upgrade their X-haul infrastructures rapidly. In addition, the IC solution can advance 5G presence and future-proof networks for 5.5G deployments for wireless system vendors and carriers.

"We are seeing tremendous momentum in 50G PAM4 adoption in 5G front haul from our customers and expect this segment to grow significantly starting next year. We are now successfully enabling field trials and qualification testing through our customers and major system vendors," said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "The Tri-Edge platform's near-zero latency variation coupled with low power and low cost enable key specifications of the time sensitive wireless networks."

Today's 5G wireless infrastructures are required to go through critical upgrades to enable new applications that require near-zero latency and high data bandwidths. According to Ericsson's mobile subscriptions outlook and global mobile data traffic outlook, by the end of 2027, 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 4.4 billion (up from 660 million by end of 2022), with data traffic expected to grow by over 4.4 times over the same period. This increased demand will require advancements in X-haul transport infrastructure, putting key focus on innovative IC technologies to enable new 5G applications like virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, machine learning, and massive Internet of Things (IoT).

Upgrading 5G front haul infrastructure to support 50Gbps PAM4 will become essential for high-capacity regions and to enable mmWave roll-outs.

For more information, visit Semtech.